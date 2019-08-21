Heart of the Midstate: Mrs. PA United States is an overcomer

Mrs. Pennsylvania United States is an overcomer and her name is Carmen White. Carmen came from a home where they didn’t have much and she is now Mrs.PA and a Public Interest Lawyer.

Carmen is part of the Mrs. United States pageant. The pageant accepts women of every age and every background displaying beauty, intelligence, and grace. To get involved with that click here. Carmen competed during the 1st week of August for Mrs. United States and placed as 3rd runner up.

Carmen White is from Berks County area and her platform is the Start by Believing campaign, a project of End Violence Against Women International. To get involved click here.