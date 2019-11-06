Heart of the Midstate: Parents trying to find a cure for their dying son

A Central PA family living in Linglestown is desperate to find their son a cure. This past February 14, 2019 (Valentine’s Day) Steve and his wife received news which no parent ever wants to hear…”Your son has an incurable muscle wasting disease” (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD for short).

Steve says they were shocked and knocked off their feet, but quickly got back up to fight for their precious 7 year old son’s (Drew’s) life and they’re now turning to the community to ask for help. The family has an organization called “Wishes for Drew” which has been gaining momentum and doing some local fundraising for Drew’s treatments which aren’t covered by insurance.

The family also hope’s to start investing back into research and study’s looking for a cure. They have teamed up with JAR of Hope out of NJ which is one of the larger non-profits.

Drew is 7 right now, turning 8 in in a couple months. His dad, Steve, says if they can’t find a cure then according to doctors this is Drew’s future:

11-13 years old: Put in a wheel chair

16-17 years old: Put on a ventilator

19-25 years old: Die from lung or heart complications

How can you help stop this? Donate or volunteer your time with Drew’s Wishes. The group is most active on Facebook @wishesfordrew. Their website is www.wishesfordrew.org. The best e-mail to reach the family is is wishesfordrew@gmail.com. Steve said his cell phone is the easiest way to reach him via call/text. You can reach out to him at (717) 360-7801.