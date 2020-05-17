Police have Turkey Hill store surrounded, man is believed to still be inside

UPDATE: The Scranton Bomb Squad has arrived at the scene where a man was taken into custody a short time ago.

UPDATE: Just after 1:00 p.m. police took a man into custody outside the store. An officer near the scene said no one was hurt. More on this story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police responded to the Turkey Hill Minit Mart at the intersection of North Washington Street and George Avenue in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, Pa. just before noon on Sunday.

Police have the store surrounded and a man is believed to still be inside.

Roads around the area are blocked off.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

