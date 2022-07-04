(WTAJ) — Heinz is offering one lucky grand prize winner $25,000 for their best burger in the ‘Art of the Burger’ contest.

Onion rings, secret sauce, 3 different types of pickles… however you build your burger, you have a chance to grab the grand prize.

The Heinz company is partnering with BurgerFi and offering the $25,000 grand prize as well as having your winning burger featured at participating BurgerFi restaurants. The contest runs until July 12 and literally, everyone is encouraged to enter.

Hey, even if you don’t win, you could be one of the runner-ups that get some cool Art of the Burger swag.

To enter, just take a “museum-worthy” photo of your burger and upload it to the Heinz site by clicking here, or onto your favorite social media page and hit it with the hashtag: #HeinzArtBurger.

Heinz says one grand prize winner will win the cold hard cash and 50 runner-up winners will get some Art of the Burger merchandise.

Entrants must be 18 or older. You can find all of the rules and details on their official Art of the Burger website by clicking here.