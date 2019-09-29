Helicopter crashes at Bloomsburg Fair, injuries reported

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) At least three people were hurt after a sightseeing helicopter crashed at the Bloomsburg Fair, according to the fair general manager.

The general manager also told WBRE that the three people hurt were taken to the hospital. He believed they suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the three people hurt were the pilot and two passengers.

At the Bloomsburg fair and I just witnessed a helicopter crash crazy. Posted by Mike Bazadona on Saturday, September 28, 2019

According to the FAA, the helicopter crashed around 8:15 p.m.

The helicopter did make contact with parked cars when it crashed.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the cause.