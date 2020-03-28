Help available for PA businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19

Department of Community and Economic Development Reminds Businesses of Available Guidance, Resources

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin reminded Pennsylvanians that help is available for businesses, stakeholders, and individuals with questions about operations following Governor Tom Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s orders to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“This is a public health crisis unlike anything we have experienced in over a century. Our highest priority is protecting Pennsylvanians’ health and safety. As safety measures have been put in place, we recognize that businesses want to do the right thing. That’s why we are working around the clock to tap into every available resource and get helpful information to stakeholders as soon as possible during this time where we know many Pennsylvanians have questions,” Davin said. “DCED has a number of helpful resources that can help businesses through this difficult time. We continue to urge businesses to frequent DCED’s resource page at https://dced.pa.gov/resources/, which is updated regularly and includes important contact information for those who need clarity. Our staff is here to help during this unprecedented time.”