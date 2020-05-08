Live Now
Helping you prepare for graduation parties and Mother’s Day

by: Ashleigh Taylor

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. And with the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people are scrambling to put together not only Mother’s Day festivities, but high school/college graduation parties as well. Here’s a small list of places within the Harrisburg area that do anything from baking cakes, to blowing up balloons. They are very excited and ready to help you party:

  • Get Smok’d BBQ  
    • 717-379-7504
    • Company owns a food truck. Must call ahead to request that the truck come to your neighborhood. A minimum number of people is required for the truck to show up.
  • Kristy’s Whistle Stop 
    • 717-909-3881 
    • Takeout available with a limited menu
    • Put your order in today for Mother’s Day Cakes & Pies
  • The Pennyslvania Bakery  
    • 717-763-7755
    • Making mostly smaller cakes, instead of bigger cakes  
    • Special order cake will need at least 48 hours notice   
    • Usually can accommodate next day (small) orders
  • Premier Caterers  
    • 717-761-2700
    • Boxed meals available with a 72-hour notice can be delivered to any group more than 30 people
    • Extra desserts offered this week For Mother’s Day

