Helping you prepare for graduation parties and Mother’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. And with the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people are scrambling to put together not only Mother’s Day festivities, but high school/college graduation parties as well. Here’s a small list of places within the Harrisburg area that do anything from baking cakes, to blowing up balloons. They are very excited and ready to help you party:
- Belvedere
- 717-394-2442
- Bistro Barberet & Bakery
- 717-690-2354
- Get Smok’d BBQ
- 717-379-7504
- Company owns a food truck. Must call ahead to request that the truck come to your neighborhood. A minimum number of people is required for the truck to show up.
- Greystone Brewhouse
- 717502-2155
- Home 231
- 717-232-4663
- The Imperial Restaurant
- 717-399-4040
- Iron Hill Brewery
- 717-312-5164
- Kristy’s Whistle Stop
- 717-909-3881
- Takeout available with a limited menu
- Put your order in today for Mother’s Day Cakes & Pies
- Market Cafe in Camp Hill
- 717-975-3800
- Miesse Candies
- 717-392-6011
- Mr. G’s
- 717-233-0456
- Nicks 114 Cafe
- 717-774-6612
- Takeout available
- The Pennyslvania Bakery
- 717-763-7755
- Making mostly smaller cakes, instead of bigger cakes
- Special order cake will need at least 48 hours notice
- Usually can accommodate next day (small) orders
- Plough Mother’s Day Brunch
- 717-239-1600
- Premier Caterers
- 717-761-2700
- Boxed meals available with a 72-hour notice can be delivered to any group more than 30 people
- Extra desserts offered this week For Mother’s Day
- Rockfish Public House
- 717-893-5928
- Soul Burrito
- 717-497-8343
- Stock’s on 2nd
- 717-233-6699
- Valley Bistro
- 717-695-7673