YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s not much you can do about the hundred million dollars in restitution owed but not paid to crime victims, or is there?

York County Clerk of Courts Dan Byrnes says there sure is and his office wants to help. He said they’ve been successful in getting six-figure one-time settlements paid to victims instead of small amounts trickling in.

“If you’re a crime victim and it was me, I want all that money now, not $10 for the next 300 years, and that’s what had been happening. and that’s not right, because the crime victim suffers an immediate loss,” Byrnes said.

There’s no statute of limitations and even bankruptcy can’t wipe out these debts. If someone owes you restitution, they owe it forever unless they get a court order to the contrary.

Victims who are owed money can go online and fill out a form, or send a message through Facebook to the York County Clerk of Courts Office. Make sure you provide your current contact info and as much information as you know about the defendant.