Here’s your shopping list to be prepared for a Coronavirus outbreak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public health officials are promoting preparedness, not panic for Coronavirus. Liken this to preparing for a blizzard. It may come, it may not, but it’s always good to be prepared.

Shopping List

COVID-19, which is the official name for this strain of Coronavirus, is not officially a pandemic yet, but the World Health Organization is encouraging people to prepare in case one is declared. If you go to the store, here is what you should get:

A two-week supply of water and non-perishable food

A 30-day supply of your prescriptions

Nonprescription drugs like pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins

Soap and hand sanitizer

What about a mask?

(AP Photo/Andre Penner)

No, says public health officials.

“Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!” U.S. Surgeon General VADM Jerome M. Adams said on Twitter. “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk.”

What else should you do?

Wash your hands, frequently (see other health tips below)

Review your company’s sick time policy and stay at home if you’re sick

Check with your workplace for work-from-home policies

Check with your child’s school or daycare about plans if there is an outbreak

Keep a list of medications at home ready, if needed

Stay informed. Download the KELOLAND News App, we have all the latest alerts, plus an entire resource section from the CDC. You can also click on our Coronavirus page.

Prevention tips

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Share with loved ones

You can email this article to your family and friends, or print off our guide and give it to them.

This information is from The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Ready.gov.