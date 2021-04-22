Hershey Bears blow out Lehigh Valley for fifth straight win

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — April has been a perfect month so far for the Hershey Bears.

Thanks to a six-goal barrage on on Wednesday night, the Bears were able to run past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-1 and improve to 5-0 this month. It’s the team’s fifth straight win overall.

Connor McMichael continues to find the back of the net, scoring twice more for his ninth and tenth goals of the season. Four other Bears joined in on the offensive end, including Brett Leason’s shorthanded goal in the third period.

With the win, Hershey increases its lead atop the North Division standings with 34 points. The Bears also improved to 16-5-2-0 overall and are now 9-1 in their last ten games.

The Bears return home for their next game and will host the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins at 1:00 p.m.