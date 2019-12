HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) The Hershey Bears annual teddy bear toss broke a record with 45, 650 stuffed animals donated.

The collection is more than 10,000 stuffed animals than last year.

The Hershey Bears scored early in the first period and play was stopped moments later when people started throwing stuffed animals on the ice.

The game was delayed nearly 40 minutes while the donations were collected.