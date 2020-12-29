Hershey cancels Kiss Raise, keeps fireworks for New Year’s Eve

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — COVID-19 has dropped the ball on any plans for ball drops this year.

“We cannot wait ’til we put this year, 2020, in the rearview mirror,” said Mike Pries, Dauphin County Commissioner and Hershey New Year’s Eve Committee chair.

The year 2020 has been all about the C’s — COVID and cancellations — but Hershey is still giving it the explosive goodbye it deserves.

“We’re using larger shells, similar to what they use for the Fourth of July event here in Hershey. Folks from miles away are gonna be able to see this display,” Pries said.

The 300 pound, seven-foot tall Hershey’s Kiss won’t be raised this year. Its too much of a crowd pleaser, drawing around 10,000 people downtown ever year.

Fireworks, however, are much more socially distant-friendly.

“You don’t need to come into town. You can park anywhere along 743, 39, 322, 422,” Pries said.

Keeping the fireworks also means the true heroes of 2020 will be celebrated. Penn State Hershey Medical Center employees will have a perfect view of the fireworks from the hospital.

“We want to say ‘thank you’ to our first responders. ‘Thank you’ to the doctors and nurses and health care professionals for the great work they’ve done on everyone’s behalf,” Pries said.

Hershey is far from the only location changing its plans.

The Mechanicsburg Wrench and Dillsburg Pickle drops were both cancelled.

The Harrisburg Strawberry, Lebanon Bologna and York White Rose will all be held virtually and streamed on each city’s Facebook page.

It’s a bit of a bummer, but Pries and so many others hope next holiday will be all sweet, no bitter.

“We’re already planning to have this event to ring in the year 2022,” Pries said.