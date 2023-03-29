HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hershey resident and lung cancer advocate Summer Farmen traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with members of Congress during the American Lung Association’s “LUNG FORCE Advocacy Day.”

As a part of the nationwide event, Farmen joined more than 40 other people across the country who have been impacted by lung cancer to ask lawmakers to support $51 billion in research funding for the National Institutes of Health, $11.6 billion in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and to support and protect Medicaid.

During Advocacy Day, Farmen spoke with Senators and Representatives to share her personal experience with lung cancer and explain why investments into public health, research funding, and quality, affordable healthcare are important to her.

The American Lung Association launched LUNG FORCE Advocacy Day in 2016 to ask members of Congress to support robust, sustainable, and predictable federal funding increases for lung cancer research, prevention, and quality and affordable healthcare.

Farmen encourages others in Pennsylvania to advocate for lung cancer research and healthcare protections by contacting their members of Congress, which you can do at Lung.org/AdvocacyDay.