Hershey Medical Burnout Study

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Researchers at Penn State Health are conducting a study to see if a wearable device can predict burn-out among resident physicians.

Doctor Alex Hajduczok wears his device at work and as a cross-fit trainer on the side. Like some smart watches the device measures heart and breathing rate and sleep patterns.

He says that wellness data may be able to predict burn-out which in turn, can lead to worse care for patients.

The study began earlier this year just as covid came into play.

He says if the study can predict burn-out, then lifestyle and schedule changes can be made before things get worse for residents.