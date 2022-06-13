ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company is unveiling its new Annville Fulfillment Center (AFC) on June 14 at 10:30 a.m.

The opening ceremony will include remarks from Hershey Chairman and CEO Michele Buck and other notable Hershey employees. The new facility focuses on Hershey’s improved manufacturing vision which focuses on people, technology, and reliability to meet market demands.

The AFC marks Hershey’s first fully digitally enabled facility. This means real-time reporting, a digital production map, and sophisticated digital inspection and scanning capabilities will all be in use at the new center.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

The fulfillment center will be 800,000 square feet (which is large enough to hold 14.4 football fields) and will create more than 350 jobs for the Annville community. The project also included 330,000 square feet reserved for future expansions.

The project was completed in just 16 months, converting a cornfield to a fully operating fulfillment center. The fulfillment center is located at 457 Killinger Road, Annville, Pa. 17003.