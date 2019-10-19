“He’s not a monster”, son of father charged with mother’s killing says

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – Carlos Xavier-Montalvo is defending his father, Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, charged with killing his wife. “Nothing in life meant more to him other than us three and my mother,” he said.

Authorities announced Thursday, homicide charges against Montalvo-Rivera for a fire that killed his wife, Olga Sanchez.

The fire happened at the family’s home on North Plum Street home in Lancaster in 2010 and police say Xavier-Montalvo was also inside the home when the fire started.

Xavier-Montalvo posted a 17-minute video to Facebook shortly after authorities announced the charges against his father saying his father is innocent and that he always treated his mother like a queen.

“He’s not a monster,” Xavier-Montalvo said in the video. “In my eyes, he was never that, never will be.”

Montalvo-Rivera is currently in Lancaster County Prison for arson and homicide charges.

