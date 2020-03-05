Highmark Blue Shield and WellSpan Health announce partnership to improve healthcare

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Highmark Blue Shield and WellSpan Health are collaborating to provide solutions to health care challenges in Central Pennsylvania.

They signed a letter of intent to use their strengths to better provide better care for Wellspan health patients and Highmark Blue Shield members.

“We have worked closely and successfully with WellSpan for many years, and this is really a very good next step in our relationship to improve health care for patients throughout the region,” said Deborah Rice-Johnson, president, Highmark Inc. “With WellSpan, ChoiceBlue is a great option for customers and gives them access to high quality care.”

According to the press release, the new partnership will also explore a range of innovative joint products and collaborative arrangements, including:

Care navigation for medical, behavioral health and/or pharmacy care

Innovative tele-health services.

Bundled payment arrangements on certain medical and surgical procedures, aimed at improving quality and efficiency.

Value-based payment arrangements focused on improved quality and outcomes

Using data and analytics to improve care delivery and coordination for patients and populations.

Leveraging WellSpan’s clinically integrated network of physicians and clinicians, called the WellSpan Provider Network, to jointly establish high-quality, lower-cost products and programs for Highmark members.

“By partnering with organizations that provide health care coverage to patients we serve, we can deliver higher value to our friends and neighbors who turn to us for care,” said Roxanna L. Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N, president and CEO of WellSpan Health. “We look forward to working even more closely with Highmark toward a shared vision of higher quality health care at an affordable price.”