(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A historic agreement between two longstanding organizations could decide the next steps for a vacant Erie property.

The Erie Western Pennsylvania Port Authority and the Erie County Redevelopment Authority held a joint, public meeting on Oct. 6 where they discussed the possibility of acquiring and an environmental clean-up of the Erie Coke Corporation property — which is located at the foot of East Ave.

“With a strategic plan guiding our stewardship of Erie’s waterfront and the best interest of Erie residents in mind, the Port of Erie is ready to take these initial steps in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of Erie County,” said Jeffrey Brinling, chairperson of the Port Authority.

At the meeting, both groups agreed upon a Project Cooperation Agreement. According to a release, the agreement entails that if interests align for both authorities, they would decide to condemn and acquire the property. If condemned, an environmental assessment and clean-up will be underway; then, the authorities would seek input from local government officials and the public on future uses for the property.

A public comment period was also created through November 10, 2023 for interested parties to give their voice and feedback on the possible acquisition.

Additionally, another public meeting was scheduled for Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at East Middle School, 1001 Atkins Street in Erie.

After a future meeting scheduled for sometime after Oct. 23 and the public comment period ends, the Port Authority will ultimately come to a decision on whether or not to move forward with the decision.

“This is a very large site in a waterfront location critical to Erie’s future, but its existing heavily contaminated condition needs to be addressed first and foremost, so we are proceeding with a collective goal of determining a pathway forward that reflects the gravity of the challenge,” Brinling added.

The Erie Coke site is about 194 acres in total with 50% being submerged under water. The site was first used for industrial purposes before turning into an industrial coke production facility from about 1925 to 2019. Coke is produced by baking coal at extremely high heat. The resulting product, coke, is then used as fuel in blast furnaces to smelt iron ore at steel mills.

The release states the site has a history of environmental law violations, with the site ceasing operations in December 2019. The PADEP and USEPA have both motioned multiple enforcement actions against the company in the past.

Recently, in November 2022, the federal government indicted Erie Coke on criminal violations of federal environmental laws. Erie Coke pleaded not guilty to those charges and awaits trial.

And the public has also voiced their disapproval about the vacant property. The activist group “Hold Erie Coke Accountable” has also formed to voice concerns over the former Erie Coke site and look for public input on the future of the property and plans for the cleanup.

To learn more about the partnership and their plans for the Erie Coke property, head to the Port Authority’s website.