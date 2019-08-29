Historical Steam Engine Association to host annual Fall show

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association is hosting its 61st annual Fall steam show to celebrate all things steam engine.

The Cumberland County event includes a flea market, model train museum, food stands, live music and of course, many preserved authentic steam engines.

“If you see all the fancy equipment in a lot of the farmers fields, tractors and stuff, this is where it all started,” said Bill Yocum of Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association.

Each day there is a parade of steam engines and tractors.

The event runs until Monday, Sept. 2.

