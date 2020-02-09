History uncovered at site of blighted property in Montour County

WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)– History was uncovered at the site of a blighted property in Montour County.

Officials in Washingtonville are getting rid of blighted properties.

One of the first properties to be torn down was a vacant bar at the corner of Water and Front Streets.

While contractors were tearing it down, workers found a log cabin.

It dates back to the 1700s but a structure was built around it in later years.

The cabin will be taken down by hand, numbered, cataloged, and reconstructed somewhere else.