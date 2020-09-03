Holiday weekend travel down in the Midstate but could be worse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Labor Day air travel trends in the Midstate are less terrible than elsewhere in the state and country. That’s about the best any region can hope for today, which is traditionally the start of the Labor Day holiday travel period.

Scheduled departing airline seats at Harrisburg International Airport are down 37 percent for Thursday through Monday compared to the equivalent Labor Day 2019 travel period, according to an abc27.com analysis of Cirium schedule data. That compares to an average of 44 percent for all Pennsylvania airports and 46 percent for all U.S. airports. The negative 37 percent Labor Day figure also compares to negative 61 percent for the Memorial Day travel period in late May.

The airline-by-airline declines at HIA vary widely this holiday weekend. Ranking HIA’s airlines from the smallest Labor Day decline (by scheduled departing seats compared to 2019) to the largest:

Allegiant: down 5 percent

American: down 30 percent

Delta: down 45 percent

United: down 54 percent

Frontier: down 77 percent

Scheduled seats don’t necessarily equate to the most important figure of all: the number of people who actually travel, which won’t be known until after the fact. But schedules do indicate what airlines are thinking, based on travel booking trends.