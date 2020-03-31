Home buying and building issues amidst COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – This June 13, 2019, file photo shows a new home is for sale in Mechanicsville, Va. On Thursday, March 12, 2020, U.S. long-term mortgage rates were mixed this week after hitting all-time lows last week amid anxiety over risks to the economy from the deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -Per the Governor’s order that all non life sustaining business close, all real estate offices have been required to close their physical locations, making it more difficult for anyone looking to buy a home right now, or for those in the middle of the process.

“You can do listing agreements remotely, have electronic signatures, there’s certain things you can continue to do to move the industry forward,” said Mike McGee, CEO Pennsylvania Association of Realtors.

But not everything can be solved that way.

“As for a broader solution for all of the ancillary businesses, there are areas and gaps that a transaction won’t be able to get finished,” said McGee.

That includes home building. Pennsylvania Senators Dave Arnold and Camera Bartolotta’s legislation would require the Department of Community and Economic Development to issue waivers for construction activity that adheres to social distancing. Right now, Pennsylvania is the only state to shut down all active public and private construction sites amidst this pandemic.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in the industry as a whole. And again, our goal is to try and work with the administration on trying to provide a comprehensive solution that would apply to all of the different parties that are involved in real estate,” said McGee.

According to its website, the Pennsylvania Builders Association is also working with the Governor’s office on clarifying what work qualifies as “emergency repairs.”

“Shelter is one of the fundamental needs of people,” said McGee.