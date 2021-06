CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are recruiting more people to help children who have fallen through the cracks.

The Cumberland County Court Appointed Special Advocate Program or CASA is looking for volunteers to work with abused or neglected children whose cases are in the courts and child welfare system.

Training begins June 21 with another round taking place in the fall. Anyone interested can call CASA at 717-240-6159 or you can visit the link here.