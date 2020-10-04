Homicide shooting investigation in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting last night in Lancaster.

According to police, they found the victim who has now been identified as 40-year-old Josean Martinez was shot in the chest around 9:45 on the 600 Block of High Street.

Martinez was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Early this morning, Geraldo Rosario was charged in the shooting with criminal homicide.

Officers say, they believe there was an argument between the two and another person which led to the shooting.

Lancaster City Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them.