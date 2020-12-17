Homicide suspect arrested in York for murder in Swatara Township,

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday afternoon a woman was determined dead in her apartment on 51 S. Harrisburg Street, Swatara Police determined her death was a homicide, according to authorities.

Criminal investigators from Swatara Police and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office determined 35-year-old Tristan Nicholson was responsible for the death of Kelly Anne Patton.

Nicholson was found in York County and transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center where he is being held pending arraignment on Criminal Homicide charges.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Swatara Police Detective Ken Platt at 717-564-2550 or kplatt@swatarapolice.org.