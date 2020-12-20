House fire displaces two in Lower Allen Township days before Christmas

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Sunday morning a home on the 3900 block of Gettysburg Road in Cumberland County was on fire, according to authorities.

The fire caused significant damaged to the home and displaced two people who are now being assisted by the Red Cross, no one wasw hurt during the fire.

Gettysburg Road was closed to Lower Allen Township for nearly five hours.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.