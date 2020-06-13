House Fire in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) —  Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in York County.

According to emergency dispatchers, it happened on the 100 block of Maylyn Avenue in Dallastown Borough around 6 a.m.

No one was hurt, but there is major fire damage.

