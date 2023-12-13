WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – House Republicans are eyeing a vote Wednesday to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Republicans are moving ahead with their plan to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

“We should pursue all of the facts wherever they may lead,” said Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas).

Roy says the investigation’s goal is to uncover the truth.

“There is a significant amount of evidence that has come forward that raises questions that this body should want to know the truth about,” he added.

House Republicans claim that while vice president, President Biden used his political power for personal gain.

“If there’s nothing to hide, why not just go through the process? Why not just hand this a We can compel the production of documents,” said Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pennsylvania).

Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern calls the impeachment inquiry a political stunt.

“It has no credibility, no legitimacy and no integrity,” said McGovern.

New Mexico Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez says republicans should be focused on governing.

“The American public waits for Congress to do its job, to fund our government and lower cost extreme maga republicans want an impeachment inquiry to create more division,” she said.

The House plans to vote Wednesday on the impeachment inquiry, despite only holding a slim majority Republican leaders say they are confident it will pass.