House Republicans to call out Governor on handling of pandemic, as he moves forward with renewed disaster declaration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — House Republicans are hosting a discussion to call out the Governor on how he’s handled the coronavirus pandemic. It comes on the 180-day anniversary of his emergency declaration.

From the closing of businesses to arguments about red, yellow and green phases, it’s no secret many Republicans have not agreed with many of the Governor’s calls during the pandemic.

Wednesday morning, Republican lawmakers will be discussing what’s happened so far, and how they believe they need to hold Governor Tom Wolf accountable.

It comes the same week Wolf renewed a 90-day disaster declaration for the second time, that will now last through late November, unless he decides to end it.

These declarations let him issue executive orders and regulations, access emergency supply stockpiles and lift laws and regulations that govern state agencies.

In a statement, the Governor said “We are going to continue to combat the health and economic effects of COVID-19, and the renewal of my disaster declaration will provide us with resources and support needed for this effort.”

The Wolf administration says so far, the declaration has given the state the ability to waive the one week waiting period for unemployment compensation, waive numerous certification and licensure renewals for health care professionals and allow the National Guard assist at long term care facilities.

It says moving forward, the declaration will let the state scale response efforts and use new intervention tactics, like the administration of a vaccine.

The Governor initially signed the first disaster declaration in early March, following the first two cases of COVID in the Commonwealth.

The conversation is happening during the first break of the legislative session and will be streamed on the House Republicans’ website.