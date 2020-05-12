How ‘deer’ you!: Two deer in York County inspect camera

YORK COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) — Two deer, one decided to sniff out the strange new thing in their vicinity, the other watched. Then they wandered off into the woods, as is the way with deer.

The truth is, Animals won’t hesitate to take advantage of people saying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DNR says with more people staying home, wild animals are more likely to wander out of their comfort zone.

Since the virus outbreak, people from across the world have posted videos on youtube and social media of animals in neighborhoods, city streets, and even public markets.

“They won’t hesitate to take advantage of people not being around,” Paul Peditto with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. “All of those species are opportunists.”

The DNR says none of this behavior is uncommon but with more humans staying home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, wildlife is more likely to venture out, especially young ones.

Many people have reporting seeing more and more wild animals approching residential areas