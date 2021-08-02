How to prepare before, during, and after a major storm

(WHTM) — The Midstate has seen a lot of storms over the past few weeks, and we’ll see more before the summer is over.

Experts say you should take inventory of your property now. Make any repairs before a storm hits, use a waterproof lockbox for personal items and important documents, and be prepared with a safety kit.

“Have a kit with just a few days worth of your medication, a little bit of cash, batteries, flashlights, something like that so in case you are in an area, you can make it a few days with what you need,” Senior Underwriting Manager at HIPPO Insurance, Steve Wilson said.

After a storm, take pictures of any damage on your property, but only once it’s safe to do so.