HUD grants Harrisburg $5.6 million to help with lead, other home health hazards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg has received a $5.6 million in grant mont to help remove lead and other home health hazards from homes.

The city received $5,000,000 in Lead Based Paint Hazards Reducation grant program funding and $600,000 in Healthy Homes Supplemental funding.

HUD’s regional administration will present the check to city leaders on Tuesday, October 8 at 11 a.m.

Lead prevention and healthy home activities will be provided at 480 units within the city’s opportunity zones.