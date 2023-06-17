MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins was charged with driving under the influence Friday night by Pittsburgh police.

The incident involving Huggins, 69, occurred on Merchant Street, which is located on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

According to a police report, officers observed Huggins operating a black SUV just before 8:30 p.m. That vehicle was in the middle of the road, blocking traffic, and officers noted that the driver’s side door was open, and that the vehicle had a “flat and shredded tire.”

Officers then directed Huggins to move the vehicle off the road. When they observed him having difficulty maneuvering the vehicle, they activated their lights and pulled him over. They later performed a standard field sobriety test, which he failed. Huggins was then placed in custody.

Huggins was released and will appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date.