Hundreds gather in State College to protest George Floyd’s death

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — At noon, hundreds of people gathered by the Allen Street gates to protest the death of George Floyd.

We’re told protesters will remain at the gates for about an hour before marching through downtown State College and ending at the police station.

The organizer says the emphasis is on having a peaceful protest.

People are holding signs, with things like “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for George Floyd.

Our crew on scene say the protesters are chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace.”

Protesters continue to march through the streets of State College, chanting “No Justice, No Peace.”