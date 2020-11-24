Hundreds gather outside PA capitol building to caravan for COVID

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people took part in a car caravan around the state capitol to curb the spread of COVID-19 in prisons, demanding Governor Wolf and state lawmakers to release more inmates.

They say inmates who are elderly, medically vulnerable, or nearing the end of their sentences should be released to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Here in Pennsylvania, we also want to lift up and demand that vulnerable people be released from prisons as COVID is ravaging our state prisons and jails,” said Nijmie Dzurinko, Poor People’s Campaign.

More than 400 inmates in Pennsylvania state prisons have tested positive for COVID by September, That number has doubled since October first.