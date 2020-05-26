Hundreds participate in birthday parade for 1-year-old Walmart shooting survivor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The El Paso community came together to celebrate Paul Anchondo’s first birthday. Sadly Paul’s parents Andre and Jordan Anchondo will never get the chance to celebrate a birthday with their son. The two died shielding the infant during the August 3, Cielo Vista Walmart shooting.

“Andre and Jordan should be here right now taking care of their baby,” said Gilberto Luis Anchondo the uncle of baby Paul.

However, baby Paul didn’t celebrate his first birthday alone.

“We came out here to support the little boy who survived the Walmart shooting,” said Jose Martinez an El Paso Biker.

Paul’s grandfather stood with him as hundreds and hundreds of El Pasoans drove by saying happy birthday.

“It’s out of this world what happened here,” said Gilbert Anchondo the Grandfather of Paul Anchondo.

Baby Paul was dressed up as a prince.

“The outfit says that he’s a prince but he became the prince of El Paso,” said Gilbert Anchondo.

The President of Muertos MC motorcycle club says he grew up with the Anchondos. Muertos MC wanted to do something special for Paul’s birthday.

“Well this is going to be his first birthday and it’s unfortunate that his parents are not going to be here for his first birthday so we want to give him something to look back and show that not only does he have his families support but the support of the community,” said Eduardo Prieto the President of Muertos MC.

The family says they were expecting some of the community to drive by but were never expecting it would be so many.

“We know that the community has been behind him all this time with their support you know phone calls and cards they haven’t forgotten what happened,” said Gilbert Anchondo.

Many of the parade participants said they will never forget about Paul Anchondo and plan to continue to show their support in the years to come.