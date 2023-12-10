HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of people from around the state rallied on Harrisburg’s Capitol steps on Sunday demanding lawmakers to support another ceasefire in Gaza.

“This isn’t a war between religions, it is just about our humanity,” said Suad Sadek of Lancaster.

Organizers are advocating for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and they’re calling on U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Senator John Fetterman, and Governor Josh Shapiro to do more.

“Our two senators are not calling for a cease-fire. They continue to stand idle while thousands and thousands of innocent people are being murdered by our tax dollars, by our government,” said Chad Collin, a Pastor in Pittsburgh.

Rabbi Lonnie Kleinman traveled from Philadelphia.

“It’s so important for Jews to be here for folks to know that Jewish people are for Palestinian liberation,” said Kleinman.

About 3,000 white bags were placed on the Capitol steps representing Palestinian lives lost. Pointing out this is not even half.

“If that image moves you to tears, imagine the people in Gaza right now having the bury their own family members every single day,” said Sadek.