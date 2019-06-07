Hundreds walk to defeat ALS

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of walkers stretched their legs Saturday for the Walk to Defeat ALS.

Many of the walkers participated because they know someone with Lou Gehrig’s disease or because they lost someone to ALS.

The disease attacks the nerves in the brain and spinal cord. Most people do not survive beyond five years of diagnosis.

The walk hoped to raise $215,000.

George Richards, an assignment editor at ABC27, walked in memory of former Capitol reporter Mike Ross, who died of ALS in 2006.