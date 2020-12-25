“I get sexism on the regular,” says first woman Mayor in small southern Indiana town

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Treva Hodges has quite the story to tell, and it has gone viral.

“Last year I won Mayor of a small southern Indiana town, the first woman Mayor in the history of the county, I get sexism on the regular though.”

She posted a TikTok video about sexism following a demeaning Wall Street Journal editorial telling Jill Biden to drop the “doctor” title.

Mayor Hodges didn’t plan to go viral, but she’s happy people are taking notice.

“Really didn’t have any kind of TikTok presence, kind of goofing up. But there actually was a lot of women who it resonated with, who wanted to share their stories.”

Now with more than 86,000 views and more than 20,000 likes, Mayor Hodges video is posing this question to women,

“So tell me a time, that you experienced blatant sexism as a woman leader in your job.” and then she proceeds to tell her story.

“He says gee what do I call you? Mrs. Mayor? Calling you Mayor doesn’t seem right with you being a woman and all. I smiled my sweetest smile and said, ‘well sir, if titles are that important to you, you can call me Dr. mayor.’”

Hodges says she has dealt with sexism often in the past year.

“I think people have this image of what a mayor is, and that natural image is not female.”

She is the first female Mayor of Charlestown and the first in Clark County. She says representation anywhere is important, but especially in a city where over half of the population is female. According to the Center for American Women and Politics, of the 1,621 Mayors of U.S. cities with populations over 30,000, 378 or 23.3% were women.

“I came to this position with high qualifications to do the job. I want them to look at those qualifications first and not see my feminine appearance as being something that triggers them into thinking that I don’t know how to do the job.”