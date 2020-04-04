ICE detainee tests positive for COVID‐19

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – York County Prison was notified on April 3, 2020, that an ICE detainee has tested positive for COVID‐19.



The detainee has been at the facility since Jan. 22, 2020. Immediately upon presenting with

symptoms of COVID‐19, the detainee was isolated in negative‐air housing. The detainee will remain on that status with medical care until cleared by the onsite medical provider. The detainee is in stable condition and is not hospitalized.



The housing unit where the individual was assigned was quarantined with medical monitoring until

cleared by the medical provider.



Staff and other detainees who were in contact with the individual have been notified or are in the

process of being notified of the positive test result. Additionally, the Pennsylvania Department of Health was also notified.



The York County Prison has been preparing for the spread of COVID‐19 into our institution and has taken measures to the limit such community spread including suspension of the work release program, restrictions on face‐to‐face visits and enforcement of social distancing.