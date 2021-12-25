ICYMI: Five Midstate holiday stories you might have missed

(WHTM) — Because today is Christmas, this week’s ICYMI story is a little different from usual. From light displays to baby cows to holiday safety tips, here are some local holiday stories you may have missed. We hope you’re having a wonderful holiday!

Kevin Kolak’s annual holiday light show in Perry County is raising money this year for Ella and Eve, twin girls who are battling a rare form of eye cancer.

“Kevin is like Ella and Eve’s Santa Claus,” the girls’ mother, Maryann Oakley, said. While insurance covers the medical costs, the money raised through Kolak’s light display helps cover travel and other regular bills.

“I’ve got granddaughters their age, and I could just imagine what it would be like them, and so I just had to help them,” Kolak said.

Christmas is the Brown family’s favorite holiday, but this year, Ashley Brown’s husband deployed to the Middle East with the Army National Guard. Sgt. 1st Class Steven Brown usually puts the lights up around Thanksgiving, but this year, he held off, knowing that his family wouldn’t be able to take the lights down themselves after the holiday.

Before he left, Steven contacted Christmas Decor of Harrisburg, which came to Lebanon County and decorated the Browns’ home.

“I just wanted to make sure this moment was special for you guys and make sure that you knew that even though I was away, that I’m still thinking about you guys and I want the Christmas spirit to live,” Steven Brown told his family over FaceTime.

If you’re looking for other places to see some holiday lights before the season is over, check out this map and list to find a light display near you. And if you’re still finalizing your plans for New Year’s Eve, you can check out this list of celebratory events in the Midstate, too.

This Christmas, Kreider Farms in Lancaster County celebrated the rare birth of triplet girl calves, which were named Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh in the spirit of the holiday.

The calves and their mother are all healthy, and the baby cows will stay at Kreider Farms, eventually having their own babies and joining the farm’s milking herd.

5. What’s your risk of getting COVID during holiday gatherings? And other holiday safety tips

The most wonderful time of the year comes with its own safety challenges. With omicron spreading in the U.S. right as people prepare to get together with loved ones, the Georgia Institute of Technology released a risk assessment tool to consult when planning gatherings.

Travel also gets a little riskier around the holidays with impaired driving being an especially notable threat. If you’re planning to travel, TSA predicts the days right before Christmas and right after New Year’s will be the busiest travel days of the season.