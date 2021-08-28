ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Aug. 23

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed:

A York County Hardee’s closed after its drive-thru window settled into a sinkhole. Code enforcers decided the building was unstable, ordering it to close. The restaurant has received an emergency permit to stabilize the wall.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick is opposed to masking and does not plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He says that he doesn’t need to get the vaccine partly because he has already had COVID-19.

UPMC infectious diseases physician Dr. John Goldman, in alignment with other health officials and experts, said that misinformation about the vaccines can be dangerous and that “there is a preponderance of evidence” that masking does help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed over 28,000 Pennsylvanians since its emergence and more than 600,000 people nationwide.

A business in Jackson Township collapsed after an “explosion” Wednesday morning. People nearby claimed to feel their houses shake. Investigators have not yet released the cause of the explosion.

Located below the Safe Harbor Dam, in the middle of the Susquehanna River, are petroglyphs that historians believe were carved 800-1,000 years ago by the Shenks Ferry people. The stone carvings depict animal tracks, mythical creatures, serpents, human footprints, and more.

People can visit these petroglyphs in the place where they were carved — on what are today called Big Indian Rock and Little Indian Rock — but they can only get there in small boats. Visitors should treat the sites with respect, taking care not to damage the petroglyphs.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay says a four-year-old child was found unresponsive outside a home in a family member’s closed, parked vehicle.

The child’s cause and manner of death are still unknown, but the case is under active investigation as a heat-related incident. If heat was the cause, this could mark the 13th hot car death in Pennsylvania since counting began in 1995, according to Kids and Car Safety.