ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Aug. 30

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed:

A child, less than a year old, was found alone and screaming inside a locked car in Clay Township, Lancaster County. Reports say that the windows were cracked open, but the car was turned off.

Shoppers reportedly noticed the child and gathered around the car before calling 911. Police say the male vehicle operator exited a nearby store and left the parking lot before police arrived.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

On Aug. 31, Gov. Wolf reinstated a mask mandate for K-12 schools and other school entities. The announcement came after heated masking debates dominated school board meetings around the state prior to the start of the school year.

The new mask order goes into effect on Sept. 7. The mandate requires students, teachers, staff, and visitors to mask up while inside school buildings.

(Courtesy: Millersville University Police)

Millersville University first-year student Matthew Mindler was found dead near campus after a nearly two-and-a-half-day search. He was reported missing last Wednesday, and he was found deceased last Saturday morning.

This week, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled the incident a death by suicide.

Millersville University offers support for the campus community through its counseling center, campus ministries, and any other health services.

Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana dispensary in Enola, was broken into on Wednesday. Hampden Township Police told abc27 they arrested a 25-year-old man.

5. Ida hits the Midstate

After Hurricane Ida pummeled Louisiana, the remnants of the storm traveled north, dumping rain on Central Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Midstate creeks flooded and power lines were toppled by the deluge. PennDOT is now inspecting dozens of bridges to make sure they weren’t damaged by the water.

Check out what Ida looked like around the Midstate here: Central Pa. severe weather photo gallery: Ida