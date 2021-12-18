ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Dec. 13

(WHTM) — In this week’s ICYMI, a York Walmart closes temporarily as a COVID-19 precaution, and Midstate school districts close as a precaution after threats of violence. Here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

The Walmart on Town Center Drive in York is closed from Dec. 16 to the morning of Dec. 18 for deep cleaning and sanitizing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a recent resurgence of coronavirus cases. The temporary closure will also give workers time to restock the shelves ahead of a weekend of holiday shopping, according to an email from Walmart Global Communications.

Walmart said the pharmacy drive-thru will remain open, and other Walmart stores nearby will remain open, as well, so customers should still be able to get what they need for the duration of the closure.

All Donegal School District buildings were closed on Thursday while police investigated an anonymous threat mentioned the district, according to a voicemail that went out to parents Wednesday night.

This came after Susquehanna Township School District and Solanco High School switched to virtual learning last Friday, Dec. 10, in response to social media threats, as well.

This Friday, schools around the nation were again on alert after a challenge encouraging students to bring weapons to school on Dec. 17 circulated on TikTok. School districts and law enforcement agencies are encouraging caregivers to talk with children about these kinds of threats.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office is searching for Dwayne H. Yates, who knowingly failed to appear for his trial on Dec. 9 and the following sentencing, which was scheduled for Dec. 14, according to a CRIMEWATCH report. Yates was found guilty on Dec. 9 of illegally possessing a firearm, and he faces seven to 14 years in state prison, but first, he must be located.

According to the CRIMEWATCH report, Yates is prohibited from possessing a firearm after being convicted of several felony drug offenses in 2013 and escape charges in 2005.

The gun Yates is convicted of possessing illegally was found submerged in a toilet tank, its serial number scratched off, inside a house in which Yates was taking refuge after he physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The 250-year-old dam at Silver Lake in Lewisberry needs to be fortified, but the cost will likely be significant, probably hitting six figures. So to prevent future flooding until the dam is fortified, the Department of Environmental Protection requires the lake to be drawn down.

While this may help protect people and property downstream, some residents worry that less water in the reservoir could mean less healthy fish and, in turn, less food for the birds who live and migrate in that area (birds which include four endangered species and bald eagles).

The Silver Lake Community Association hopes to raise the money and the labor to fortify the dam so the lake can go back to its normal level.

Amanda Peterson started at abc27 in 2013, and now after more than six years on Daybreak, she is heading off to other adventures. In Friday morning’s Social Sip, abc27 and our viewers said goodbye to Amanda. We wish he the best of luck in her future endeavors!