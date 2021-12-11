ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Dec. 6

(WHTM) — A substitute teacher was “relieved of duty” after his Britney Spears performance, the Pearl Harbor remembrance at the Pennsylvania Capitol was canceled, and a generous tip went awry in Arkansas — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

Video shows the substitute teacher singing on a karaoke machine at the front of the class. (Photo: Finley Couch)

Students in Texas recorded a substitute teacher in Texas singing Britney Spears’ “Toxic” while accompanied by dancing lights. The substitute was asked to leave after the first period for not “following [the district’s] best practices.”

The district said the singer was a registered substitute teacher — not a prankster — who brought a karaoke machine to the class he was covering.

A shooting in Ephrata early on Monday morning left two people dead. Police say a 19-year-old woman was found dead from gunfire, and a 61-year-old man from the same address was also found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Three other residents in the home were not harmed. The preliminary investigation suggests the incident was a murder-suicide.

Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, but the typical remembrance ceremony at the Pennsylvania Capitol did not happen this year. That was because the Jan. 6 insurrection at the national Capitol led to tighter security measures here.

The remembrance day was always organized by the Navy, but now, no outside events are allowed at the state Capitol. It is unclear whether the government building will house a remembrance ceremony again next year.

Each diner in a party of more than 40 people left a $100 tip for Ryan Brandt and another server waiting on their table at an Arkansas restaurant, totaling a $4,400 tip for the two waitresses.

The tippers intended for all the money to go to their two servers, but Brandt said the restaurant told her to share the tip with her coworkers. One of the diners, Grant Wise, asked the restaurant to return the tip, and instead, he gave it directly to Brandt outside the restaurant.

Brandt said she was then fired and told it was because she violated policy by telling Wise about the restaurant pooling the tips. The restaurant said in a statement:

“After dining, this large group of guests requested that their gratuity be given to two particular servers. We fully honored their request. Out of respect for our highly valued team members, we do not discuss the details surrounding the termination of an employee.”

Actor Nick Cannon (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Nick Cannon announced on his TV show Tuesday morning that his youngest child, 5-month-old Zen, died from a brain tumor last weekend. He said he took his son to the hospital because he thought he was suffering from sinus problems, but it turned out that he had a brain tumor.