ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Feb. 14

(WHTM) — A fire inside a Carlisle Walmart, people facing charges for pandemic unemployment fraud, and a missing girl found under a staircase — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

Drivers can get a commercial driver’s license at age 18, but they cannot drive across state lines until they turn 21. The president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association says this rule makes it difficult for young drivers to get jobs and causes some potential truck drivers to choose other career options.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is creating a pilot apprenticeship program to help address this issue. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said this week that the pilot program is going well.

On Wednesday evening, a fire occurred in the toy section of a Carlisle Walmart. Police are investigating the fire as arson, and they say a person of interest has been identified but not yet named publicly. There were two minor injuries at the scene.

The Carlisle Fire Department expressed concern that people did not immediately evacuate the area of the store where the fire began.

Five people are facing charges for allegedly providing false information to try to illegally obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) through the CARES Act, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. An investigation found that they, along with four other individuals, conspired to illegally obtain at least $925,000 in PUA funds.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The Attorney General’s office alleges that seven of the defendants claimed to have worked for the same trucking company and said their employment ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but prosecutors say that there are no records indicating they worked for that company or were employed in Pennsylvania.

Using U.S. Census Bureau data, Stacker compiled a list of the Pennsylvania counties with the lowest percentages of 25-and-older populations with a Bachelor’s degree or more. Fifty counties were included in the list, and Lancaster County ranked number 50 with 27.3% of its 25-and-older population having a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Forest County ranked number one with 8.1% of its 25+ population having a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Other Midstate counties on the list include Mifflin County at number two, Juniata at number five, Perry County at 13, Lebanon at 31, Franklin at 35, Adams at 38, and York at 47.

Paislee Shultis (Photo courtesy of the Saugerties Police)

Paislee Shultis was 4 years old when she was reported missing from Spencer, New York, in 2019. On Monday, police found the girl hidden in a makeshift room under a staircase in a Saugerties, New York, residence.

Paislee was found under the staircase with her non-custodial parent Kimberly Cooper, who is accused of abducting the child. Cooper has been charged with second-degree custodial interference and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The girl was seen by paramedics at the Saugerties Police Department headquarters and then was released in good health and reunited with her legal guardian and older sister.