(WHTM) — From the Russia-Ukraine conflict’s impacts on Pennsylvanians to loose cows on the highway — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

A man allegedly smashed an electronic menu at a McDonald’s in Schuylkill County after being denied free food, causing an estimated $30,000 in damage.

Police say that around 11 p.m. on Feb. 2, the man approached the drive-thru window on foot and demanded free food, which he did not receive. They say he then smashed the menu with a rock.

Rob Morgan, a market strategist at the financial planning firm MOSAIC, said that gas prices and retirement accounts are two places where Pennsylvanians may feel the financial impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Higher oil prices mean greater costs at the gas pump, Morgan said. And uncertainty about the conflict is being reflected in the stock market, which means Pennsylvanians’ 401(k) statements might not look great right now, he noted.

Twelve-year-old Colby Crumlich was a smart kid who loved to play video games and sports. He was killed in a crash on Feb. 5 in Swatara Township, leaving his family “stunned, at a loss for words,” as Colby’s father Roy Crumlich said.

The vehicle Colby was in was driven by his uncle, Jordon Murlin, and Colby’s twin brother and a younger sibling were in the car, too. Murlin has been charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI, among other things.

A house fire in Cumberland County left two people dead. State police are investigating the incident, and they told abc27 that they are treating it as a homicide investigation.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Cumberland County Spokesperson Jonathan Kibe said that firefighters were dispatched for reports of a basement fire. The fire, which spread throughout much of the house according to Kibe, caused extensive damage to the building.

Trooper Megan Ammerman, PSP

Three cows fell off a trailer on I-18 on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Ammerman said, causing the highway to close in both directions. The cows were corralled and the highway was reopened about half an hour from when Ammerman first tweeted about the road closure.

Ammerman said some of the cows suffered minor injuries.