(WHTM) — Where do Pennsylvanians move to most? Learn about this and more — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH – FEBRUARY 16: In an aerial view, a strip of beach separates the ocean from condo buildings on February 16, 2022 in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Data journalism outlet Stacker compiled a list of the states Pennsylvanians moved to most based on 2019 census data. The analysis found that the place Pennsylvanians went to in the highest numbers was Florida, with 34,965 people moving from Pennsylvania to the Sunshine State.

Stacker also analyzed the fastest-growing counties in Pennsylvania and found that Philadelphia County grew the most between 2010 and 2020, with 98,847 more people moving to that county during the analyzed timeframe. Of the counties in the Midstate, Lancaster County grew the most, adding 41,734 residents.

A Tennessee woman received a prison sentence after passing contraband to a federal inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Pennsylvania. Lisa Montpelier pleaded guilty in March 2021 to passing a balloon filled with strips of suboxone to an inmate via a kiss, according to a U.S. attorney.

Montpelier was sentenced on March 3, 2022, to two years in prison and two years of supervised release, federal prosecutors said.

Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Sean McKenzie (Pennsylvania State Police)

Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Sean McKenzie was arrested Tuesday for various child pornography charges. McKenzie has been suspended without pay pending the resolution of the charges.

Three vaping devices that were confiscated from a school in the Mifflin County School District tested positive for heroin or fentanyl, according to a letter from the district’s superintendent Vance Varner.

Dauphin County Chief Detective John Goshert said fentanyl is a dangerous synthetic narcotic that can kill people. Varner urges parents to talk with their kids about vaping and the risk of harmful substances being found in the devices.

Derrick Ometz began his career as a meteorologist at abc27 after graduating from Penn State University. His former colleagues remember him as affable, funny, and smart. They say he was a family man, and they were shocked and saddened when he passed away.

Ometz, who was 45, died from injuries sustained in a skiing accident at Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County on Feb. 20.