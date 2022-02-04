ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Feb. 4

(WHTM) – A new proposal to use American Rescue Plan funds in Pennsylvania, the layoff of unvaccinated Hershey employees, a massive fire at a historical landmark, an armed robbery, and the alleged mass-prescription of unproven COVID-19 treatments topped the most viewed stories this week on abc27.com.

Here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Governor Wolf announced a $1.7 billion plan funded by the American Rescue Plan to help Pennsylvanians with pandemic recovery. The largest of the five proposals is the Governor’s “PA Opportunity Program,” which would focus on assisting families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs through “direct payments.”

Salaried employees at The Hershey Company who did not comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate or receive an accommodation have been “separated from the company,” according to a Hershey spokesperson. Hershey announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for salary employees in August 2021 and the mandate went into effect on

PHOTO COURTESY: WES PETERSON

Donations poured in after an overnight fire at the historic Boiling Springs Mill apartment building. All ten residents were safely evacuated from the building. The eight-unit historic mill converted into apartment homes has been a landmark in the area since 1785.

A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Dr. Edith Behr was terminated from Tower Health after allegedly mass-prescribing Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, two drugs not approved for the treatment of COVID-19. Her firing came amid an investigation alleging a Palmyra restaurant’s Facebook page was helping people get off-label prescriptions to treat COVID.

Three people were arrested after a home invasion in Chambersburg on Sunday. The suspects allegedly held victims at gunpoint while stealing money, medication vehicle keys, and other belongings. All three suspects have been charged with robbery and conspiracy.

