ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Feb. 7

(WHTM) — Medical marijuana changes, Bob Saget’s cause of death, and the Harvey Taylor Bridge shut down by a vehicle crash — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health recently conducted a review of vaporized medical marijuana products and decided to ban those containing additives that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The department also asked growers and processors to stop selling those items.

The Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition is upset by the change, saying in a statement, “The Department has previously approved these products which hundreds of thousands of patients have been safely and effectively using to treat their serious medical conditions since 2018. During that time the Department has not once publicly reported any adverse events related to these products.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The Department of Health has a list of the products “containing additives not approved for inhalation by the FDA” that can be found here.

Photo Courtesy: Speranza Animal Rescue Facebook

Shippensburg man Barry Orndorff was arrested in June 2021 for allegedly not providing proper care for more than 400 animals. He is now facing 2,700 charges — an additional 2,000 new charges — for allegedly abusing hundreds of animals including birds, rabbits, goats, sheep, guinea pigs, and a horse, which were rescued by Speranza Animal Rescue.

FILE – Bob Saget arrives at a screening of “MacGruber” on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

One month after “Full House” star Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room, his family revealed that he died from head trauma. They said authorities concluded that Saget “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep” and that drugs and alcohol were not involved.

An autopsy report for Saget reached the same conclusion, finding his cause of death to be “blunt head trauma” that caused multiple fractures to his skull and hemorrhaging near his brain.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, an SUV drove off the Harvey Taylor Bridge and knocked down powerlines in Wormleysburg. The bridge was shut down in all directions until around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

The vehicle knocked down a power line, cutting off power for more than 100 people. Power was mostly restored by late Monday morning. Emergency dispatchers said the vehicle hit a home but did not cause much damage to the building, and they said no one was seriously injured in the incident.

How long after recovering from COVID-19 can someone catch it again? Do vaccinations make a difference? And how long after developing COVID symptoms is it safe to get together with others again? Pennsylvania experts answered these coronavirus questions and more.